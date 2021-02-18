Boise Airport to add nonstop flights to New York City

All flights offered will be redeye, departing Boise just before midnight and arriving in New York at 6:30 a.m.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Airport will get a new direct flight to New York City this summer.

A nonstop JetBlue flight from Boise to John F. Kennedy Airport will be available starting July 2.

The announcement marks Boise Airport's first nonstop service to any New York City airport. The route will be Boise Airport's longest flight, and furthest to the east.

"With travelers looking for unique destinations where they can truly escape and enjoy the outdoors, Boise is an ideal destination to add to our route map this summer," said JetBlue vice president of network planning Andrea Lusso. "At the same time, Boise service further diversifies JetBlue's flying and introduces the only nonstop service between Idaho's capital and our customer bases in the Northeast."

All flights offered will be redeye, departing Boise just before midnight and arriving in New York at 6:30 a.m. The New York to Boise flight will leave JFK Aiport at 7:15 p.m. EST, landing in the City of Trees just after 11 p.m.

The New York City route is the 23rd direct flight location offered by the Boise Airport.

"JetBlue is an established and well-respected company, we are thrilled to welcome the airline to Boise and build a strong partnership together," said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. "Nonstop service to New York City is something our community has been asking for, and it has been a goal of mine for several years. I'm very optimistic that this route will be successful for JetBlue and our travelers."

