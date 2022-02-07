Passenger killed, 3 hurt in Jerome County crash

The 19-year-old was airlifted to a local hospital, but did not survive.

JEROME, Idaho — A 19-year-old is dead and three other people are hurt after a collision in Jerome County Sunday night.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Golf Course Road between S 100 E and Silver Beach Road.

According to Idaho State Police, a juvenile driver was headed west at a "high rate of speed" when their Ford Focus crossed over the centerline. The Ford then hit an oncoming Toyota Camry driven by a 21-year-old woman from Twin Falls.

The passenger in the Camry, a 19-year-old from Twin Falls, died after being airlifted to a local hospital.

The Camry's driver, the Ford driver, and another juvenile riding in the Ford were all taken to a local hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Golf Course Road was completely blocked for four hours. Idaho State Police was assisted by the Jerome Police Department, Jerome County Sherriff's Office, Jerome Fire Department, and Magic Valley Paramedics.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Watch more Local News: