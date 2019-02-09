BOISE, Idaho — This Labor Day is also Japan Day in Boise.



The annual event showcasing Japanese culture took place at the Basque Center.



Activities included origami, calligraphy, and games, as well as traditional Japanese dance, music and martial arts.



The Japanese consul general stationed in Portland visited Boise as part of Monday's event.

Japan Day celebrated in Boise The annual event showcasing Japanese culture took place Monday at the Basque Center. Activities included origami, calligraphy and games, as well as traditional Japanese dance, music and martial arts. The annual event showcasing Japanese culture took place Monday at the Basque Center. Activities included origami, calligraphy and games, as well as traditional Japanese dance, music and martial arts. The annual event showcasing Japanese culture took place Monday at the Basque Center. Activities included origami, calligraphy and games, as well as traditional Japanese dance, music and martial arts. The annual event showcasing Japanese culture took place Monday at the Basque Center. Activities included origami, calligraphy and games, as well as traditional Japanese dance, music and martial arts. The annual event showcasing Japanese culture took place Monday at the Basque Center. Activities included origami, calligraphy and games, as well as traditional Japanese dance, music and martial arts. The annual event showcasing Japanese culture took place Monday at the Basque Center. Activities included origami, calligraphy and games, as well as traditional Japanese dance, music and martial arts. The annual event showcasing Japanese culture took place Monday at the Basque Center. Activities included origami, calligraphy and games, as well as traditional Japanese dance, music and martial arts.





"It is very important to have such relationship and exchange on the local level. Unfortunately we have no diplomatic establishments here in Idaho, so my office in Portland in charge of Idaho," said Takashi Teraoka, Japanese Consul General.

“Many people are interested in Japan and we're just here to share our culture and we're really happy to be here,” said Naho Nakashima, President, Idaho Japanese Association.

This is the 12th annual Japan Day in Boise.



The Japanese consular office, Idaho Japanese Association, Japanese American Citizens League and the Boise Department of Arts and History are co-sponsors.