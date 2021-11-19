Jaialdi Basque festival canceled again over COVID-19 concerns

The event will return to Boise in 2025.

BOISE, Idaho — The popular Basque festival Jaialdi will not be held in Boise in 2022 as planned, marking the third straight year COVID-19 concerns have postponed or canceled the event.

Jaialdi, which is celebrated once every five years, will return to the City of Trees in 2025.

Organizers are still firming up the plan for refunding the money of those who were going to attend. Attendees who bought flights or hotel rooms for the event should contact their airline or hotel directly.

“Jaialdi is one of the biggest events in the state,” said Jaialdi board member Amy Wray. “This celebration typically attracts everyone from small children to elderly grandparents, as well as a large contingent of visitors from overseas. We couldn’t find a path forward that would keep all of our attendees safe without severely curtailing access to the event or limiting its scope.”

The festival has been running every five years since 1987, and had never been postponed or canceled prior to the pandemic.

Event staff will share more details on the Jaialdi festival website and social media accounts in the coming days.

“We want to make it very clear that Jaialdi has not been canceled forever,” Wray said. “We will return to our normal schedule in 2025, and we’re looking forward to finally celebrating with friends, family, and enthusiasts from around the world.”

