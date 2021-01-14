Jacksons opens new store in Meridian, announces big donation to Boys and Girls Clubs

Company officials announced a $127,232 donation that will be given to 22 Boys and Girls Clubs across six states in the West, including Idaho.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Jacksons celebrated its newest store's grand opening on Ten Mile Road in Meridian Thursday morning.



To kick off the celebration, company officials announced a $127,232 donation that will be given to 22 Boys and Girls Clubs across six states in the West, including Idaho.

The donation was made possible from a holiday campaign that customers participated in.



"The way our customers rise to the challenge in support of the Boys and Girls Clubs always inspires us and this campaign was no exception," said Cory Jackson, President of Jacksons Food Stores. "We're thrilled to support such an important cause, and proud to announce the donation to mark the grand opening of our newest location.”



Meridian Mayor Robert Simison and the Boise State spirit squad attended the grand opening.



This is Jacksons fourth largest store and 102nd in Idaho.