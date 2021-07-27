It's safe to swim again at two Boise ponds

City officials say bacteria levels have dropped at Esther Simplot Park and Bernardine Quinn Riverside Park, so they are open for public use.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video with this story first aired on June 30 when we reported the elevated E. coli levels at two Boise ponds.

It’s safe to go back in the water at two popular swimming spots in Boise.

The Boise Parks and Recreation Department posted on its Facebook page Tuesday that bacteria levels have lowered at Esther Simplot Park and Bernardine Quinn Riverside Park, so they are opening the ponds again for public use.

Near the end of June, city officials issued a warning to visitors after elevated levels of E. coli bacteria were found in two ponds at that location.

This happened as a triple-digit heatwave hit Boise and as the ponds experienced a spike in visitors.

City officials said the E. coli levels in the water exceeded state standards for recreational swim beaches.

Warning signs were posted at both beaches, and the city urged people to find other places to swim until testing showed that the bacteria levels had come down.

Parks and Rec says they are monitoring the ponds and want the public to know that bacteria levels can rise again and result in another closure. Signs will be posted if conditions change.



Water quality tests are performed weekly at Esther Simplot Park, Veterans Pond and Quinn's Pond through September.

There have been no reports of anyone getting sick from swimming in the affected ponds. Be sure to wash your hands after going in the water and don't swallow the water.

Dogs are not allowed in the ponds, and visitors are asked not to feed ducks or geese in those locations. There are no lifeguards on duty at the ponds.

