BOISE, Idaho — A veterans memorial known to many across the Treasure Valley was destroyed earlier this summer in a car crash and now the man who built the memorial in front of his business is now starting phase two of the rebuilding process.

It stood in front of Capital City Heating and Cooling until June when it was destroyed during a crash.

Right now, where the memorial used to stand is a patch of dirt, with a pole sitting in the middle of it.

"We'll get everything right back the way it was if not hopefully better,” Michael Murphysweet, the owner of the business and created the memorial, said.

The memorial had a metal cut out of a soldier kneeling before another metal cutout of a gun with a helmet on top and Michael’s old boots on the ground with flowers in them.

Murphysweet built it to honor his brother, Philip Murphysweet, who was killed in Iraq in 2007. He also built it to honor one of his employees’ sons, Michael Peek, who died in Iraq in 2007 as well.

Michael also put his father’s name on the memorial. He didn’t die in the line of duty but was a veteran.

"Then it just blew up into so much more, I wanted to honor everyone, so I researched and got the name of every Idaho soldier who has ever been killed in action,” Murphysweet said.

Every Idaho soldier's name from Korea to now is on it. This is to make sure they were never forgotten.

"It's become a community icon, to where people would stop and put flowers in there and take care of it,” Murphysweet said. “That just tells me the community appreciates it, and they want to help me take care of it.”

The monument though was destroyed when police say a driver was drag racing in June and crashed into it.

“Supposedly the car went airborne out of control around the railroad tracks and he had another 300 to 400 feet of being airborne, so he went across our front yard and went sideways finally, and the wall stopped him,” Murphysweet explained.

The driver was transported to the hospital but he did survive the crash.

“Thank god the person who hit it is alive because that would’ve made it even worse for me,” Murphysweet said.

The wall that was surrounding the monument was crushed and caved in.

"I couldn't leave my signs and my monument like that looking like such a disgrace,” Murphysweet said. “It was like defacing a tombstone is how I looked at it.”

He made the decision to remove it, he said he had to take it all down and get it cleaned up and start all over.

"It was emotional when the tractors came and took it all down to clean it up,” he said. “It’s kind of emotional at first because you put so much of your hard work and effort and personal labor into something.”

Murphysweet still has several pieces of the monument. This includes a sign that read it was dedicated to all veterans serving in wartime and in peace to preserve our freedoms. He also has a sign that had all the names of the soldiers on it.

“The idea was to honor all the branches of the service, and put it out in front of our company,” Murphysweet said. “To show we honor those gave for us and their names will never be forgotten.”

A picture of the monument when it was first built.

Murphysweet said customers and members of the community have been stopping in asking about the memorial.

“The community has stopped in to make sure I was going to rebuild it, they’ve wondered what had happened and they wanted to hear the story,” he said. “I’ve had some people come in and give me $20 and $50 to help get it done because it’s quite expensive.”

He and his wife are paying to rebuild it out of pocket since the driver’s insurance policy wouldn’t cover it because of how the crash occurred.

“You would think the insurance would cover it, but most insurance companies do not cover drag racing and that’s what was going on, they were drag racing down Curtis,” Murphysweet said.

The work on the wall is going to start during the first week of September.

Murphysweet said he expects everything to take a couple of weeks to get it back up again.

