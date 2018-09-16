IDAHO CITY — The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation will begin accepting reservations for 2018-2019 winter stays in the Idaho City Backcountry Yurt System on Wednesday, September 19.

The reservation window opening Wednesday is for stays on and after November 21, 2018.

All six yurts in the system will be accessible to the public for the first time since the 2016 Pioneer Fire, which destroyed the Whispering Pines Yurt and closed access to others.

"Every yurt in the system required some level of repair, and we continue to work diligently to open the yurts for access as quickly, as safely, as we can," said Leo Hennessy, IDPR non-motorized trail program manager.

Repairs, clearing, and the removal of hazards for Idaho City Backcountry Yurt access has been a partnership between the IDPR and the Boise National Forest Idaho City Ranger District.

We've spent the last several months clearing trails, downed trees, and logging burnout areas in the region in an effort to protect the resource and restore public access," said Brant Peterson, Idaho City District Ranger.

IDPR spokesperson Jennifer Okerlund says the Whispering Pines Yurt has been relocated about a mile from the old site and renamed the "Hennessy Yurt," after retiring program manager Leo Hennessy.

Reservations for Idaho City Backcountry Yurts or stays within Idaho's state parks can be made online, or by calling toll-free at 1-888-922-6743.

