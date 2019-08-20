BOISE, Idaho — Some big changes are underway this summer at Bogus Basin, including a brand new, high-speed chairlift and more skiable terrain.

Currently, construction crews are laying the groundwork for the base of the new chairlift, which will be called "Morning Star Express."

The lift will be 6,000 feet long and will replace the original Morning Star Lift.

“We’re going from a three-person lift that used to take nine minutes to ride, to a four-person high speed lift that will take three minutes to get to the top,” said Nate Shake, director of mountain operations at Bogus.

According to Shake, the new lift will be better for beginners, allow more access to the backside of the mountain for experienced skiers and snowboarders and help improve the overall experience for Bogus Basin visitors.

“This is kind of the cherry on top, so to speak, for the lift system,” he said. "It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a quite a long time and due to the great season, a great season pass sale, we had the revenue to go ahead and pull the trigger.”

The new lift cost $5 million and so far, construction is still on track to open the lift by December 8.

“Foundations have been poured and are in the ground and we’re still doing some earthwork around the lift,” Shake said. “It’s a very exciting summer for Bogus.”

REMOVAL OF DISEASED TREES

Also underway at Bogus Basin for the summer is the removal of diseased and rotting trees.

Dozens of trees are infected with a disease called dwarf mistletoe, which weakens the trees and makes them susceptible to beetle infestation. The beetles eventually kill the trees.

The infected and dead trees are being removed all around the mountain recreation area. It's part of a collaborative project between Bogus Basin, the Forest Service and Idaho Department of Lands.

Not only does the removal make the forest healthier, but Shake said it also eliminates some potential dangers.

"Definitely eliminates hazards," he said. "Those trees get weak and are prone to dropping branches or falling over in a heavy storm or heavy snow. So it'll make the forest safer, make it healthier."

The tree clearing will also open up more skiable terrain for visitors to the mountain.

The tree removal is already underway and is expected to last through mid-November.

