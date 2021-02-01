‘It’s a bustling village up here when it’s snowing:' Bogus Basin prepares for snowfall this weekend

The recreational area will be shoveling walkways, salting roads, and opening ski lifts early to prepare for high volume of skiers.

BOISE, Idaho — Skiing conditions will be great this weekend at Bogus Basin as torrential snowfall is expected on the mountain.

Bogus Basin CEO Brad Wilson and his staff are getting the resort ready for the many skiers and boarders this weekend.

“It’s a bustling village up here when it’s snowing,” he said. “Skiers don’t like to wait for a lift to open when there’s fresh powder on the ground, so we always try to get open early and provide that for those powder skiers to get out there and make some fresh tracks.”

Wilson said the staff will be all hands on deck this weekend shoveling walkways, salting the roads, and keeping the snow off tents.

Staff members will also be out early to make sure the ski lifts are ready for the eager, early morning skiers looking for fresh powder.

“Getting the lifts ready takes a little longer when it’s snowing so we come in early and get the lifts ready and spinning and we always try to open the lifts before our scheduled opening time,” Wilson said.

Wilson added this weekend’s snowfall will make up for the three week period in December when the mountain didn’t get much at all and should provide a good base for the rest of the winter.

“You never know when it’s going to come and we’re always happy when it does,” Wilson said.

While it may be a new year, COVID-19 is not done yet.

“It’s really critical that we pay attention as we see the numbers are dropping a little bit, but we also have a new strain of virus that may come into our neighborhood that we have to be careful of. We just have to be really, really vigilant until we get the vaccine and we start to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Wilson said. “Forget about that last year, and let’s look forward and have a great time and really enjoy what we have to offer so close to the Treasure Valley.”

Bogus Basin Recreational Area requires everyone to wear a mask in the lodge, on the patio, and on the lifts, but it’s fine to take it off when you’re coming down the slopes on skis or a snowboard.