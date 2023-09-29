Idaho Transportation Department extends condolences on the death of a construction worker

On Facebook, ITD changed its logo to honor a construction worker who died last week.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department shared its condolences on its Facebook page for a construction worker's death last week.

ITD says a semi struck the worker as it entered a closed lane in a construction zone on I-84 in Jerome County last weekend.

"Our hearts go out to this person's family and friends during this unimaginable time, as well as to the first responders who assisted with the incidents," ITD said.

The organization's Facebook page now includes a black bar in the middle of its logo.

ITD urges the public in construction zones to be cautious, reduce their speed, and obey posted signs.

"The safety and lives of construction workers rely on it," ITD said.

It is with deep sadness we share the news of the death of a worker in one of our work zones. The worker was tragically... Posted by Idaho Transportation Department on Friday, September 29, 2023

