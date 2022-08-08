Idaho Transportation Department selling headquarters building on State Street

Idaho Transportation Department voted to sell their headquarters building on State Street and will be permanently located at the State of Idaho Chinden Campus.

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, August 5, Idaho Department of Transportation’s (ITD) board declared the 61-year-old headquarters building on state street to be ‘surplus property,’ allowing ITD to sell the facility.

According to ITD, the department's Board of Examiners will transfer the property to the Department of Administration to have the property appraised and then be sold.

The decision to sell the property comes after the building suffered extensive flood damage when a pipe connected to the building’s HVAC system burst at the beginning of 2022. After the flooding, many employees moved to a temporary location at the State of Idaho Chinden Campus.

"The old HQ building served us well for decades," said Idaho Transportation Department Director Scott Stokes. "There have been entire generations of our workers who served their whole career in that building since it opened in 1961."

ITD is temporarily located in Chinden campus’s Building 8, but Building 3 will be remodeled and become the department’s permanent headquarters.

"This vote will facilitate the department's colocation with other state agencies, which will enhance efficiency and allow for better collaboration," Idaho Transportation Board Chairman Bill Moad said.

Watch more Local News: