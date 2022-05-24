ITD hosting open house Tuesday for feedback on U.S. 20/26 Chinden West project

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) open house is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Middleton United Methodist Church.

MIDDLETON, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is hosting a public open house Tuesday to gather feedback and share design plans for its U.S. Highway 20/26 Chinden West project.

The project plans to widen U.S. Highway 20/26 between Middleton Road and Star Road in the future.

Currently, the road consists of two lanes, one running in each direction. ITD said it has "long-range plans" to widen the road to six lanes, with three in each direction. The project also includes widening the shoulder on each side of the road and adding multi-use paths parallel to the roadway.

ITD said the corridor improvements will improve intersections for increased safety and mobility for, "all users of the transportation system."

Tuesday's open house is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Middleton United Methodist Church. The public can share their input on the project and meet members of the project team at the drop-in style open house.

ITD's project design uses funds from the Leading Idaho Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation (TECM) Program.

The program gives ITD opportunities to, "accelerate project timelines to address Idaho's rapid growth and build critical infrastructure today that would otherwise take many years to fund and build."

Further funding for the U.S. Highway 20/26 Chinden West project will be determined as it progresses to the next stage, according to ITD.

If you are unable to attend Tuesday's open house, ITD will post materials shared during the event online at itdprojects.org/chindenwest beginning Wednesday. Comments from the public will be accepted through June 7.

The Middleton United Methodist Church is located at 104 East Main Street.

To watch an overview video of ITD's Chinden West project, click here.

