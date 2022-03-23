ITD offering free construction training, CDL this spring

The five-week training program will run April 18-May 20 in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department is taking applications for a five-week construction training program.

Selected applicants will receive free hands-on training in several disciplines, including heavy equipment operation, cement masonry, welding and ironwork. They can also earn a free Commercial Driver's License.

This is the fourth year for the program. ITD said 75 percent of the program's graduates have obtained employment with companies in the industry.

The program will run April 18 through May 20 in Boise. More information is in this video from ITD. No prior construction experience is required, but applicants must be at least 21 years old, hold a valid driver's license, and be able to pass a drug screening and Dept. of Transportation physical.

ITD will accept applications until all program spots are filled. To apply, submit a resume and letter of interest to onthejobIdaho@gmail.com or by mail to P.O. Box 7129, Boise, Idaho 83707. If you have questions, call Jessika Phillips at 208-334-8152.

ITD said women, veterans, and minorities are strongly encouraged to apply.

ITD receives funding through the Federal Highway Administration for this program.

Watch more Local News: