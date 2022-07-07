ITD hosts open house for two adjacent roadway projects in Canyon County

The Idaho Transportation Department projects will widen the I-84 Karcher Interchange and widen State Highway 55 from Farmway to Middleton roads.

NAMPA, Idaho — With rapid growth comes congestion to Treasure Valley roads. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) wants to alleviate some of that traffic in the fast-growing Canyon County.

On Thursday, ITD hosted its second open house at Nampa Christian School for two major construction projects. The transportation department is seeking public feedback before solidifying their design plans.

The two projects are fairly large. One will widen the Interstate 84 Karcher Interchange to make it easier to get on State Highway 55. The second project will widen the State Highway 55 from Farmway Road to Middleton Road.

Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson Jillian Garrigues said the two projects are a long time coming.

"We do have such an increase in traffic and safety issues, safety concerns," Garrigues said. "When you have more people on the road out there, it just causes more dangerous situations behind the wheel."

Not all community members are happy with the project plans. ITD is taking over approximately 20 homes between Farmway and Middleton roads.

Clyde Robinson owns one of those homes. He has spent 17 years fixing it up. Robinson said his family is devastated with the news.

"We get fruit trees growing all over the place, we did a big patio, so we'd have a place to go. You know, all this is going to be gone," Robinson said. "They are going to take it all."

Robinson said his family has until October to find a place to live.

The I-84 Karcher Interchange project will cost $5 million for design and $28 million for construction.

ITD's State Highway 55 project between Farmway and Middleton roads will cost $9 million for design and $122 million for construction.

The State of Idaho is funding the design process through its Leading Idaho initiative. ITD said they are not sure who will fund the construction yet, but it could be a mix of state and federal funding.

Once the design plans are set in stone, construction could start on the Karcher Interchange in early 2023 and from Farmway Road to Middleton Road in 2024.

