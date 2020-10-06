'It just doesn't make sense': Caldwell woman waiting on unemployment questions back-to-work cash bonus

Wendy Boyer is a sole proprietor hair stylist. She filed for unemployment nearly three months ago and hasn't received any money.

BOISE, Idaho — Many Idahoans are still waiting for any sort of unemployment benefit to make its way into their bank account.

People like Wendy Boyer, who filed for unemployment nearly three months ago, but so far, she says she's received nothing.

Boyer is a sole proprietor hair stylist; this means she makes her own schedule and she’s her own boss. She works out of Beauty Unleashed in Caldwell.

When the state was ordered to shut down do to the COVID-19 health pandemic, her business came to a halt.

This is what prompted her to file a claim with unemployment. Now, she is back at work. Hair salons were allowed to reopen in the middle of May, during phase two of the governor’s phased in plan. She still hasn’t received her unemployment money though.

This is a big reason why she has an issue with Gov. Little's back-to-work cash bonus program.

“How can we get that sent out to people when we can't even get unemployment sent out to people?” she said.

The program will offer one-time cash bonuses of up to $1,500 to Idahoans who go back to work. Although, the person must’ve filed for unemployment at least since March 1.

The Idaho State Tax Commission and the Workforce Development Council will be administering the funds.

The governor defended the program in a press conference in Coeur d’Alene on Monday.

“It is so important for people to not be in the habit of not going to work,” he said. “Every person that has studied big economic calamities said people get in the habit of not going to work, you need every incentive to get back to work.”

Another part that confuses Boyer is the timing of the program. Idaho hasn't entered stage four yet of the governor’s plan to reopen, so not every business is open.

Businesses that are open are facing strict protocols that still limit crews.

“Throwing an incentive out there before we ever get to stage four to open, before Idaho is actually fully open, it just doesn't make sense,” she said.

In an opinion piece, the governor wrote that most Idahoans want to work. A lot of people are making more money getting the extra $600 from the CARES Act every week. This program is set to expire at the end of July.

The governor hopes the cash incentive entices people to return to work sooner than that though.

The program is still being worked on by the governor and the Workforce Development Council. They are finalizing the eligibility requirements and how to apply. This is expected to be wrapped up on Monday, June 15.

