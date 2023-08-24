Issue resolved after Middleton school evacuated due to potential gas leak, classes resume

Middleton High School students and staff were evacuated Thursday morning due to a potential gas leak - the issue has since been resolved and cleared by officials.

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Classes resume after Middleton School District officials said in a Facebook post on Thursday that Middleton High School staff and students were evacuated due to concerns of a potential gas leak. The Middleton Fire department and Intermountain Gas have determined that there is no leak - classes continue Thursday as regularly scheduled.

At 8:14 a.m. on Thursday, officials said in a post that the school had been evacuated and the fire department was on the scene.

At 8:40 a.m., an update was provided stating that the Middleton Fire Department and Intermountain Gas were on the scene and that students were safe. As a safety measure, personnel performed a search in classrooms to determine if the school was safe for students and staff to return and resume classes as usual.

Another update to the post was made at 8:54 a.m. stating that the issue had been resolved and officials with Intermountain Gas had deemed the school clear of any threat of a gas leak.

Update: Intermountain Gas is on scene, all classrooms and building locations have been checked and it’s been determined that it is safe for everyone to return to their classrooms. Students are returning to their classrooms now.

