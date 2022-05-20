ISP: Unsafe lane change led to multi-car crash on I-84

Idaho State Police say a teen driver struck four other cars Thursday afternoon near the Eagle Road exit.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a crash involving a total of five cars and a pickup Thursday afternoon on Interstate 84 in Ada County.

ISP said a driver under the age of 18 headed west on I-84 in a 2015 Kia Forte "made an unsafe lane change" and struck a Volvo driven by a 41-year-old man from Caldwell. According to an ISP news release, the teen driver overcorrected and struck three other vehicles:

A 2014 Dodge Charge driven by a 39-year-old woman from Kuna

A 2010 BMW X5 driven by a 45-year-old woman from Meridian

A 2015 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 63-year-old man from Eagle

ISP said the Toyota Tacoma struck a 2006 Lincoln Town Car driven by a 36-year-old man from Caldwell

All drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts. No injuries were reported.

The crash occurred at 3:07 p.m. at mile marker 46.5, which is near the Eagle Road interchange.

One lane in each direction of I-84 was blocked for about two hours to allow emergency responders to assist the people involved, and to clear the scene.

