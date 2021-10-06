ISP trooper saves owl caught in plastic on I-84

"Not all who need help on our roadways drive cars," Idaho State Police posted.

NAMPA, Idaho — An Idaho State Police trooper saved the life of a Great Horned Owl trapped on the side of Interstate 84 Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the owl had gotten its talons caught in plastic sheeting along the westbound highway in Nampa.

After multiple motorists saw the bird and called ISP, Sgt. Brandalyn Crapo and a volunteer from Animals in Distress responded to the site.

Crapo spotted the owl in the median and parked her patrol car between it and oncoming traffic. She and the volunteer worked to free the bird from the plastic, then set it free after snapping a few photos.

In a Facebook Post, ISP thanked the drivers who had alerted them to the owl's plight as well as the volunteers with Animals in Distress.

"Not all who need help on our roadways drive cars," the post read. "The people of ISP are happy to help all who need assistance to get home safely."

