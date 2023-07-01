Idaho State Police trooper injured after hitting deer, rolling down embankment

Police said the trooper was responding to a crash in Elmore County when he hit a deer. His vehicle rolled roughly 40 feet down an embankment.

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — An Idaho State Police trooper was injured Saturday morning after hitting a deer and crashing down an embankment while responding to a collision in Elmore County.

Police in a news release said the incident occurred at milepost 112 as the trooper drove toward a reported crash on U.S. Highway 20 around 7 a.m. After hitting the deer, the ISP vehicle rolled roughly 40 feet down an embankment.

The vehicle came to a stop upside down. Bystanders helped the trooper of out his car, and he was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to Idaho State Police.

Police said the trooper will likely be released from the hospital on Saturday. ISP Western Command Major Russ Wheatley said the agency is "extremely grateful" for the bystanders' quick assistance Saturday.

"This unfortunate incident reminds us of the inherent dangers and unpredictable nature of law enforcement. We appreciate the dedication and commitment our troopers demonstrate as they put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of people in Idaho," Wheatley said. "We are also thankful for the continued community support during difficult times like these. Your understanding and encouragement are crucial as we support our trooper and his family."

Saturday's crash is under investigation by the Elmore County Sheriff's Office.

