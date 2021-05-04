ISP trooper collides with semi truck in I-84

Police say the trooper was en route to the scene of a fatal car crash with his lights and sirens activated when the wreck happened.

JEROME, Idaho — An Idaho State Police trooper was taken to the hospital after his patrol car was involved in a crash with a semi truck.

The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-84 near Jerome.

Police say the trooper was en route to the scene of a fatal car crash with his lights and sirens activated when the wreck happened. ISP has not released whether the trooper hit the semi or the semi driver struck his patrol car.

Officials say the interstate had been reduced to one lane in both directions due to road work.

Neither the trooper nor the semi driver was hurt. ISP says the trooper was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was released later that evening.