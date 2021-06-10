ISP trooper, 2 others hurt in crash

Investigators say the patrol car had its emergency lights on and a fluorescent sign attached to the back warning passing drivers to slow down when it was hit.

ARIMO, Idaho — Three people were taken to the hospital after an Idaho State Police Patrol car was struck by another vehicle south of Pocatello.

The crash happened Wednesday at 5:16 p.m. along I-15 near Arimo.

According to police, the trooper was helping a motorist whose car had caught fire. The driver of that car, a man from Downey, was sitting in the passenger seat of the patrol car while the trooper was in the driver's seat.

Investigators say the patrol car had its emergency lights on and a fluorescent sign attached to the back warning passing drivers to slow down. Traffic cones had also been placed in the roadway.

The trooper's car was slowly moving forward in the closed right lane when it was struck from behind by a Honda driven by a man from California.

The trooper, his passenger, and the driver who struck them were all taken by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The names of those involved and their current conditions are unknown.