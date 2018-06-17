BOISE -- Police say there were "multiple fatalities" in a fiery seven-vehicle crash that shut down Interstate 84 in Boise for hours on Sunday.

The stretch of interstate - between Eagle and Cole roads - reopened Sunday afternoon, 13 hours after the crash sent two people to the hospital and caused damage to the Cloverdale overpass, which remains closed Sunday evening.

Idaho State Police say a commercial vehicle and an SUV had slowed down near the Cloverdale overpass due to construction when a second commercial vehicle hit them from behind.

Four other vehicles were also involved the chain-reaction crash, which caused at least one vehicle to catch fire.

Police say they are working with the Ada County Coroner's Office to notify family members of those killed in the crash.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked for several hours as police investigated the crash.

The westbound lanes reopened by about 5 a.m., but the eastbound lanes remained closed from Eagle Road to Cole Road until almost 1 p.m. Sunday. The closure caused major backups on I-84 between the Meridian and Eagle exits. Adjacent streets, like Overland Road were also backed up due to the diverted traffic.

ISP urged drivers to find alternative routes through the area.

While the interstate has reopened, the Idaho Transportation Department said in a Twitter post that the Cloverdale Road overpass will remain closed at least through Monday morning while crews evaluate the extent of damage to the bridge.

The Cloverdale Rd. bridge over I-84 is closed and will remain closed Monday morning. Last night's crash and fire damaged the bridge and ITD crews continue to survey extent. No estimate on reopen. Watch here for updates and check https://t.co/lRVWnFEUd2. pic.twitter.com/ZcWv7GCudD — ITD (@IdahoITD) June 17, 2018

