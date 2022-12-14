Idaho State Police looking for endangered Nampa man

Idaho State Police are looking for 84-year-old RJ Lewis of Nampa. Lewis is around 6-foot-3, with gray hair and blue eyes.

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho State Police put out an endangered person alert Wednesday, Dec. 14 for RJ Lewis, aged 84. He was last seen leaving his house in Nampa around noon.

Lewis is a white male, around 6-foot-3, with gray hair and blue eyes. He's driving a black 2001 Ford F250 with license plate 2CJN066. ISP said that Lewis has not driven for some time and has a medical condition.

ISP asks if anyone sees Lewis to contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-454-7531.

