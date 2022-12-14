Idaho State Police looking for endangered Nampa man

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho State Police put out an endangered person alert Wednesday, Dec. 14 for RJ Lewis, aged 84. He was last seen leaving his house in Nampa around noon.
Lewis is a white male, around 6-foot-3, with gray hair and blue eyes. He's driving a black 2001 Ford F250 with license plate 2CJN066. ISP said that Lewis has not driven for some time and has a medical condition.
ISP asks if anyone sees Lewis to contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-454-7531.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.