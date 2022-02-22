Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Canyon County

The crash occurred Tuesday morning near Notus in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near mile marker 17.9 in Canyon County, near Notus.

A 1999 Jeep Wrangler, driven by a 20-year-old male from Parma, was traveling eastbound on US20 when he drove off the left shoulder of the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll, according to ISP.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

