ISP investigating Boise Police chief

As of Tuesday, the City of Boise is not taking disciplinary action related to allegations against Ryan Lee.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee is the subject of an investigation by Idaho State Police, but ISP is not disclosing details, saying the agency is prohibited from discussing an active investigation and because "health records" are involved.

KTVB requested comment from Lee's attorney, Charles Peterson, who referred to statements he made to the Idaho Statesman. Peterson said the investigation stems from an allegation that Lee demonstrated two types of hold techniques on an officer who volunteered for that demonstration during a department meeting. Peterson also told the newspaper that the officer later filed a worker's compensation claim.

The City of Boise is not investigating Lee and has not taken any disciplinary action against him.

Justin Corr, spokesman for the mayor's office, issued a statement saying, "We have not taken any action and see no reason to take any action. Chief Lee continues to protect and serve the people of Boise with dignity and honor."

Lee was appointed chief of the Boise Police Department in July of 2020. He previously served for nearly 20 years in the Portland Police Bureau, where he rose through the ranks from officer to assistant chief of police in Oregon's largest city.

KTVB continues working to obtain and confirm more information about this developing story.

