BOISE -- Investigators are looking for more information after an odd incident that alarmed a truck driver in Boise Tuesday evening.

According to Idaho State Police, the man was headed east on Interstate 84 in a Peterbilt semi at about 5:30 p.m. when his passenger window suddenly shattered. The truck was near the Cole Road exit at the time.

The trucker was able to safely pull off the road and call Idaho State Police. Police have not been able to figure out what caused the broken window.

Investigators are working to determine whether the shattered window was an isolated incident, or part of a pattern.

Police want to speak to any driver who experienced something similar in that area between Sept. 11 and Sept. 18. Anyone with information is asked to call Idaho State Police Dispatch at 208-846-7500.

