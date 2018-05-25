ELMORE COUNTY -- A man was shot and killed in Elmore County Friday morning after police say he led deputies on a chase and threatened them with a knife.

The incident started at 8:49 a.m. when a resident called the Elmore County Sheriff's Office to report that a person in a white pickup was driving recklessly through his property.

Deputies responded and found the pickup, and attempted to pull it over. Instead, officials say, the driver sped away, leading the deputies on a chase.

During the pursuit, the pickup became disabled. Police say the man got out and ran away, before turning around and brandishing a "very large military-style knife," according to police. The man threatened the deputies, and one of the deputies fired his gun.

The suspect died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

None of the deputies were hurt.

Idaho State Police are leading the investigation. KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.

