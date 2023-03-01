27-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash on US-30

A 27-year-old from Buhl was killed Wednesday morning in a crash with a semi-truck hauling straw bales on US-30, according to Idaho State Police.

BUHL, Idaho — A 27-year-old man from Buhl was killed Wednesday morning in a crash with a semi-truck hauling straw bales on US-30, Idaho State Police reported.

Police said the man was traveling eastbound in a BMW sedan when it crossed over the center line of US-30 and collided with an oncoming Freightliner semi.

The driver of the BMW died at the scene of the crash Wednesday, according to ISP. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police did not indicate whether the semi-truck driver, a 48-year-old man from Twin Falls, was injured in the collision. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Wednesday's crash happened around 9:37 a.m. at milepost 204 on US-30, near Buhl. US-30 was blocked for more than two hours following the collision.

The Buhl Fire Department, Buhl Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and Magic Valley EMS assisted ISP Wednesday. The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

