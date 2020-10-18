Is this your hammock? Idaho Fish and Game rescue elk from hammock caught in antlers near Ketchum

The elk was found almost drowning in the Big Wood River after a hammock got wrapped up in his antlers.

KETCHUM, Idaho — The Blaine County Sheriff's deputies and Idaho Fish and Game officers helped rescue an elk near Ketchum after he got caught up in a hammock and was found almost drowning in a river.

The county sheriff's office posted on Facebook on Oct. 14 that an elk got himself wrapped up in a hammock near Broadway Run, just south of Ketchum. He was found almost drowning in the Big Wood River.

According to the post, Fish and Game officers had to tranquilize the elk and untangle the knotted mess of a hammock.

In the post, the sheriff's office asked if anyone was missing a hammock. After a brief skim of the Facebook comments section, it does not appear that anyone has stepped forward claiming ownership of the hammock.