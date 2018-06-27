BOISE - Every Fourth of July, many of us enjoy watching fireworks light up the sky. In Idaho though, it's illegal to set off aerial fireworks without a special permit.

However, vendors are still questioning whether it's illegal to sell them. For years, a loophole allowed people to buy aerial fireworks as long as they sign an affidavit saying they won't use them in Idaho.

Last year, Idaho's Attorney General's Office weighed in on the law. But some argued that the opinion wasn't clear.

This year, the Attorney General's Office clarified their interpretation of the law.

"We recently had the deputy attorney general’s opinion on the state law and he said the sale and the use of aerial fireworks is illegal,” said Boise Fire Chief Dennis Doan.

That opinion Doan is referring to states in part that "a sale to a person who submits an affidavit stating that he or she intends to take those fireworks out of state to use them there is illegal."

It's a stance, Doan is enforcing.

"I just say buyer and seller beware if you do an illegal purchase or sale and you cause damage… I promise that the Boise Fire Department will be seeking restitution,” said Doan.

Vendors like John Palomarez, from John's Discount Fireworks in Caldwell, sell the aerial fireworks. He says holding the vendor liable makes no sense.

“It's really no different from if someone were to sell a gun and that gun were used in a crime and then going back to the person and trying to prosecute them for selling that gun,” said John.

Instead, John asks that the legislature meet vendors, like him, in the middle.

"Banning is never the solution. In other states, they have designated areas where you can do fireworks and basically you just have your policemen walking around making sure everybody is safe,” said John.

Just a reminder, all fireworks are prohibited near or below the foothills, and restitution fines can cost up to millions of dollars.

