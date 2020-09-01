BOISE, Idaho — Late Tuesday there were legitimate fears that tensions between the United States and Iran could escalate into a full-blown war.

Both sides have since backed down, with President Donald Trump saying Wednesday he will pursue new negotiations with Iran.

Meanwhile, the Middle Eastern community here in Idaho is also hanging on every detail coming out of the region.

Iranian native Max Mohammadi and former Iraqi journalist Sabah Anbaki sat down with KTVB to talk about tensions in the Middle East, and where they could go next.

Anbaki, a veteran journalist who spent years in Baghdad, Iraq, says that the attack on the United States base in Iraq is serious, but it has plenty of context that are both familiar and symbolic.

"The anticipation with media people, specialists, it's war because Iran wanted a war, wanted war in rhetoric - in a speech - not in the field," Anbaki said. "They were asking for revenge, retaliation, and definitely this leadership in Iran, you know, its spiritual leadership and political leadership so they had to do something to meet this pressure, they themselves, put themselves under."

Max Mohammadi came to the United States from Iran in 1977. Still, he has many family members and friends who are still living there. He explains the feelings he and those in Iran had over the last 24 hours.

"I remember last night you're sitting there watching this thing unfolding, and I had to go to see what's going on," Mohammadi said. "My home and family had tuned into the stations to see what's going on. And I hear my mom, my sisters, my aunties, we're praying for both sides, this is we don't want war, and that sticks."

Anbaki and Mohammadi agree, they don't believe the people of Iraq, Iran, or their governments want a war.

Anbaki says the actions by Iran say it all.

"They want to tell you look, we have retaliated, we made a commitment to retaliate. And we did. And that is how it works," he said. "When they have to retaliate it's emotional kind."

Mohammadi says a majority of people want one thing.

"You have something in mind, we have done enough damage to each other. Let's see what we can do to get long-lasting peace," he said.

