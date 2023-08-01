Investigation into YMCA camp school bus crash that injured 8 has concluded

Less than one month after the incident, ISP concluded their investigation into the school bus injury crash that was carrying 28 kids and staff from YMCA summer camp.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police have concluded their investigation into the school bus crash that injured eight of the 28 passengers traveling from a YMCA summer camp program, according to Idaho State Police (ISP).

On Friday, ISP said investigators determined that the crash occurred after the driver of the bus veered off the road and overcorrected, causing it to then rollover.

The crash occurred at around 3 p.m. on Aug. 4 on Highway 55 at milepost 84, north of Banks. The school bus was carrying 28 adolescent campers and staff back to Boise from the Treasure Valley YMCA's summer camp at Horsethief Reservoir when it crashed and ultimately rolled. Ages of the teenagers on board range from 13 to 18.

The single-vehicle crash resulted in eight serious injuries, according to ISP - who also stated they will not provide any medical updates on the eight aforementioned.

ISP said the driver of the school bus was a 64-year-old woman from Caldwell. She was also injured in the crash.

Every teen on the bus, whether injured or not, was transported to a local hospital "in an abundance of caution," ISP said. By the following Monday (three days after the crash), nearly all children involved had been released from the hospital to their families.

The bus was one of four in the summer program. The other three busses were not involved in the accident. YMCA Treasure Valley President David Duro said the bus was driving back from Horsethief Reservoir when it crashed.

"We extend deep gratitude to our dedicated first responder partners who quickly answered the call and provided crucial aid at the scene," Idaho State Police Lieutenant Colonel Sheldon Kelley said.

Idaho State Police initially said the bus was carrying 30 passengers, of which 11 people were injured -- seven critical and four non-critical. Those numbers were updated in the news release from ISP on Friday, Sept. 1. The previous update provided by ISP was on Aug. 7, stating that the crash was under investigation.

Idaho State Police, Gem County Fire and EMS, Eagle Fire, Acute Rescue and Transport, Boise County Sheriff's Office and Ada County Sheriff's Office assisted with Friday's crash.

Idaho State Police said the closed investigation has been forwarded to the Boise County Prosecuting Office for review and that no further updates on the case are expected.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.