No criminal charges for Boise Police Chief Lee following ISP investigation

"I believe this investigation has been taken as far as possible," said the Clearwater County prosecutor, who reviewed the ISP investigation of Chief Ryan Lee.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — After reviewing the findings of an Idaho State Police investigation involving Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, the Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office will not file criminal charges against Lee, ISP announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation stems from an allegation that Lee injured an officer while demonstrating two types of hold techniques on the officer during an Oct. 12, 2021, department briefing.

The officer, Sgt. Kirk Rush, filed a tort claim against the city, the Idaho Press reported in April, after obtaining the claim through a public records request. Rush claims Lee broke his neck.

KTVB reached out to Rush's attorney and asked whether they still plan to file a lawsuit against the city; as of Wednesday afternoon, KTVB had not received a response.

Idaho State Police investigated the assault allegations to determine if Lee should face any criminal charges. The Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office reviewed the investigation at the request of Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts, who cited a potential conflict of interest in working with the City of Boise.

"I believe this investigation has been taken as far as possible," said Clearwater Co. Prosecutor Clayne Tyler. "I recommend at this point in time against filing a criminal charge."

The City of Boise has never taken any disciplinary action against Lee. Rush's tort claim states that after Rush filed a complaint with the city's Human Resources department, the department declined to investigate the incident.

Lee's attorney, Charles Peterson, told the Idaho Statesman that Rush volunteered to be part of the demonstration in which Rush claims he suffered a neck injury. Peterson referred to his comments in the newspaper when contacted by KTVB.

Rush claims he believed Lee was ordering him to the front of the briefing room for the demonstration, rather than asking for a volunteer.

Lee was named Boise's Chief of Police in June 2020 after nearly 20 years with the Portland Police Bureau in Oregon.

