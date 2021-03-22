Invasive weed species found in Magic Valley spring

Eurasian watermilfoil was discovered in Blue Heart Spring near Box Canyon on the Snake River.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is working to get rid of a noxious species of aquatic weed that was discovered recently in the Magic Valley area



The weed, which has been found in the area previously, can reduce flows, decrease oxygen levels in water, and cause recreation problems, officials say.

"This investigation was initiated after Visit Southern Idaho expressed concern about unusual plant growth in Blue Heart Spring," said Jeremey Varley, ISDA Noxious Weeds Section Manager. "These kinds of reports are vital and underscore the importance of the 'See Something, Say Something' philosophy in invasive species management."

ISDA staff will work to carefully pull out all the plants, making sure to remove all fragments from the water. Crews are waiting until later this spring - a time when the Eurasian watermilfoil is expected to have new growth - to begin eradication, to make sure the full plant is removed.

The public has been asked not to touch the invasive weeds to avoid helping them spread to new areas outside the spring.

For more information on the ISDA Invasive Species Program, click here.

