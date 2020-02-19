Invasive-species trees cut down along Boise River

The project is targeting Russian olives, Siberian elms and Callery Pear trees in Barber Park.

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County is working to remove invasive trees in Barber Park that threaten to outperform and choke out the native trees and vegetation.

The project, which was funded by the Golden Eagle Audubon Society, is targeting Russian olives, Siberian elms and Callery Pear trees along the Boise River.

Russian olive trees can be particularly problematic because they provide little habitat for animals and migrating birds, while sporting wide canopies under which more beneficial native plants - like willows and black cottonwoods - struggle to grow.

Skyler Rezendes, a sawyer with Sawtooth Tree Service, said the non-native trees can overtake an area if left to their own devices.

"Once they get into a certain area, they just spread like a weed," he said. "They're kind of undesirable - they clutter up the space and take up a lot of room for the natural trees to grow."

Doug Morrow with Ada County Noxious Weed Control said the stumps of the freshly-cut trees are being treated so they do not regenerate.

"The satisfaction is just that you're really just trying to make a better habitat for people, better habitat for the animals, a better way to manage your environment," he said. "We're curbing the invasive trees - it's really a good thing for the community to do this."

The tree removal project will continue Thursday. In a statement, the Golden Eagle Audubon Society says thinning the invasive trees will make the area better for birds.