Idaho group that helps human trafficking survivors receives $20,000 donation

To honor Small Business, Big Impact Day, Intuit gifted Idaho COBS money and items from small businesses to help with the nonprofit's work.

BOISE, Idaho — Small business, big impact -- that's the theme for a day of giving hosted by the software company Intuit.

Wednesday was Intuit's first-ever Small Business Big Impact Day. Intuit Boise’s site leader Jen Bickerstaff said 10,000 employees joined from 17 sites around the world to purchase items from 240 different small businesses to give to nonprofits. In Idaho, Intuit honored Idaho Community Outreach Behavioral Services (COBS).

"It helps support survivors and their journey through recovery after getting out of human trafficking. We are the only nonprofit that offers safe housing for the women," said Ashley McIntosh, volunteer coordinator for Idaho COBS.

Idaho COBS was gifted their wish list full of products from Idaho small businesses.

“It is going straight to the safe home for the survivors. There are care kits. There is a lot of different things in there for them,” McIntosh said.

Idaho COBS is the only facility that offers homes for human trafficking survivors. This year, the organization opened its third facility. At the ceremony they were also gifted a cash donation to help with the costs.

“Intuit does a match of upwards of $4,000. That is going towards the home for rent, groceries, or their care. So, we are very excited about that,” McIntosh said.

When looking for a potential candidate, Bickerstaff said Intuit looks for a nonprofit that aligns with the company's values.

"We care and give back. That's a value that says we will give our time, our talents, our treasure to our community,” Bickerstaff said. "It's serving a need that is so needed that is so critical in the Idaho community of helping people take their next step of having gone through something horrific in their lives of being human trafficked."

