Intra Life Healing Arts hosts fundraiser for integrative therapy programs

BOISE, Idaho — Intra Life Healing Arts is a nonprofit in Boise with the mission to help children dealing with neurodivergence, medical challenges and domestic violence through integrative therapies.

The organization has been running for two years. Intra Life Healing Arts performs integrative therapies including Reiki, Jin Shin Jyutsu, sound healing, and craniosacral therapy.

"These are integrative approaches that are easy to implement into other therapies such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and medical protocols," CEO of InttraLife Healing Arts Ashi Louderbough said. "So, that's why we work with these methods, because they're very easy to integrate, and bridge the gap where Western approaches fall short.”

The organization hosted their first 'Heroes Together' fundraiser at JUMP Saturday.

"Our goal is to be able to raise money so that we can build programs at different sites though Boise offering these holistic methods to be able to integrate into other approaches that are being used to help children, families, and their caregivers,” Louderbough said.

The event aimed to educate and talk about holistic healing methods that can be used to help children and their families. Three doctors spoke at the fundraiser. A sound bath and healing meditation session was also performed.

"We are so grateful to be able to offer this fundraising healing event to the community of Boise," Louderbaugh said. "We have three medical doctors who are here to validate, and to back the work that we're doing. Because there is such a need for children, families who are hit by tragedy to have other ways - a network of support that helps them deal with the toll that those burdens take. So, these modalities are there to help the children, but they're also here to help families and caregivers.”

Intra Life Healing Arts offers programs at Lotus Tree in Boise. They are also partnering with Faces of Hope and the Women's & Children Alliance.

