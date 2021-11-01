Woman airlifted to hospital after I-84 rollover

Police say a pickup and a minivan both overturned after colliding near New Plymouth Sunday night.

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — A Fruitland woman was badly hurt in a rollover crash near New Plymouth Sunday night.

The wreck happened just before 9 p.m. on westbound Interstate 84 near milemarker 15.

According to Idaho State Police, 72-year-old David Mosby of Fruitland was driving west in a Toyota Tundra when his pickup was struck by a westbound minivan, driven by 40-year-old Samantha Sanford of Payette.

Both Mosby and Sanford lost control, and both vehicles rolled. Sanford's Honda Odyssey came to a stop on the shoulder, while the pickup truck landed on its roof in the median.

Mosby's passenger, 69-year-old Karen Mosby of Fruitland, was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Her current condition is unknown.