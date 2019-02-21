PENDLETON, Ore. — Interstate 84 between Pendleton and La Grande is back open again after several closures Thursday.

The freeway was closed in the afternoon due to semi truck crash, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The closure stretched along 38 miles of I-84 from milepost 216 to milepost 254. The crash was near milepost 254.

ODOT reported there was glass on the highway from the crash. It had to be cleared before the road could be opened.

Dangerous driving conditions prompted officials to shut down I-84 in both directions Thursday morning.

I-84 was originally closed between mileposts 265 and 216 due to dense fog and wintry conditions.

By 9:10 a.m., the eastbound lanes had been reopened in the area, but the westbound lanes remained closed.

PREVIOUS: I-84 back open between Ontario & Pendleton

The fog in the Cabbage Hill and Meacham areas is very thick, obscuring visibility for drivers.

All alternate routes are also experiencing icy winter conditions, according to ODOT.

Be sure to check the latest road reports before heading out.