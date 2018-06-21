BANKS, Idaho - The latest deadly car crash at a notoriously dangerous intersection in Boise County has a lot of people agreeing it’s time to make the crossing safer.

It's the intersection right where Banks-Lowman Road meets Idaho 55 about 30 miles north of Boise.

"People speed through here, it’s incredible," says Linda Bayliss who works at the cafe nearby the intersection.

And the number of accidents, also incredible, according to people who live and work near the intersection.

"Honestly, I have lost count," says Bayliss.

"Every year we see multiple wrecks on the highway," says local rafting guide Connor Hurdt.

On Wednesday, another accident turned deadly after a Nampa woman failed to yield to traffic on Idaho 55.

The woman died and six children were sent to the hospital.

"It was loud, it was just metal loud and all I could think about is my kids down here," says Bayliss.

"I saw the wreckage there, clearly not a good situation, a lot of kids on the side of the road getting medical treatment," adds Hurdt.

Only a stop sign stands between cars on Banks-Lowman Road and the highway.

And Bayliss thinks more safety measures should be put in place, such as a slower speed limit.

Some have also suggested a traffic light.

We asked the Idaho Transportation Department about that and they disagree.

"Daily traffic in that area just does not meet the need for a traffic signal," says Jake Melder, a spokesman for ITD.

On holidays such as Memorial Day weekend and the Fourth of July, Melder says ITD has flaggers to help with the flow of traffic.

But people who live and work in the area say it's not enough.

"I'm a mom and I worry about my kids, I worry about these raft kids, there are people that come here from all over the world to ride our river and this is a really dangerous road," says Bayliss.

