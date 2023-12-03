Several hundred women gather in Boise for International Women's Month

The event was organized by local Treasure Valley organization Tanta, Inc., which supports women from all different walks of life.

BOISE, Idaho — The Linen Building in downtown Boise was filled with various outfits and foods from all over the world on Sunday night.

Several hundred women gathered to celebrate International Women's Month and International Women's Day (March 8). Tanta, Inc. founder Rama Deen organized the event, which celebrated and honored women from different walks of life.

This was Tanta's first big community event celebrating International Women's Month. Tanta is a new nonprofit organization focusing on women's empowerment in resettled immigrant communities.

Deen said attendance exceeded expectations.

"The most important part of this is the ability to introduce new groups to the Boise community, women-led organizations, grassroots organizations that a lot of times go unresourced because we do not recognize the work that they're doing in their own communities," she said.

Women from Iran, Afghanistan, Congo, Burundi, Somalia and Iraq, now living in the Treasure Valley, were highlighted during the three-hour event.

Deen said some women don't know these diverse programs and community groups exist, which is why events like the one on Sunday are so important.

Bringing everyone together also lets women know they are not alone, she said.

"We are just bringing back and fostering a structure of support that women in Britain-resettled and immigrant communities are familiar with," Deen said. "Women in collectivistic cultures are very familiar with... where women always gather together because that's how you pool resources. That's how you share resources, that's how you extend the resources that you have."

Deen said there is no shortage of programming in Boise. She said there are already a lot of women, like the ones recognized Sunday, that are already doing "tremendous work" helping other women and families within their communities.

Everyone who attended Sunday's event watched numerous dance performances and listened to each of the local groups represented give a short speech. They also shared food with each other.

Sunday's event took a lot of planning, Deen said. But in the end, it really took on a life of its own.

Throwing a huge community bash celebrating International Women's Month and Day will become an annual event for Tanta, she said.

