BOISE, Idaho — The International Day of Action For Rivers, observed on March 14 of every year, is a day dedicated to saving, celebrating, and creating awareness about the importance of rivers.

According to World Water Day, approximately two million tons of sewage, industrial and agricultural waste are dumped into the world's water every day. That weight is the equivalent of the entire human population of 6.8 billion people.

The day of action for rivers was created to bring awareness to the state of our rivers and their importance. It generates discussion in hopes of addressing the issues related to river management, pollution and conservation.

The first official recognition of the International Day of Action For Rivers (IDAR) was in March 1997 in Curitiba, Brazil. The day was established through the collaborative effort of several organizations across many different countries coming together.

Each year has a different theme as well. This year is the 25th anniversary of IDAR, and the theme is "Rivers to Biodiversity". River systems are home to Earth’s highest biological diversity, as well as a lot of human activity, and will play a key role in the restoration of biological diversity.

Last year, in 2021, the theme was "Rights of Rivers" which aimed to declare rivers as a national asset and give them the legal rights that would stop them from becoming dumping site for waste and sewage.

Environmental activists conduct workshops, seminars, and activities that celebrate the day and raise awareness to protect rivers from further harm.

In 2021, IDAR recorded more than 120 events in 32 countries. The international event encouraged organized river cleanups, online webinars, river walks, and paddleboard celebrations.

IDAR says there are three ways to observe the day:

Join the movement - Plan an event in your local area to save or conserve the rivers and share the details and descriptions on the IDAR website.

Educate others about the importance of rivers - Rivers are the lifeline of the Earth, and without them, humankind will perish. So, educate your friends and family about the significance of rivers and clean water.

Share your favorite river story - Share your favorite personal stories related to rivers. Whether it is related to a fun family picnic or any activities to save the rivers, you can share it on your social media.

