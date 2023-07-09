Interfaith Sanctuary waiting to start the remodel process on their new facility

Interfaith Sanctuary needs about $5.5 million to start the construction process, but they are $2 million shy of that goal.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Interfaith Sanctuary, a non-profit organization that provides shelter for the unhoused population in Boise, is still waiting to start the remodeling process on their new facility at 4308 W. State St.



After almost two years of trying to secure a permit to remodel the former Salvation Army building, they are one step closer to getting the process started, but they are still a few million dollars short. The non-profit recently finished its Million-Dollar Match Campaign last month and collected over $2 million.

In total, Interfaith has raised over $9 million towards Its $13.6 million budget for the new shelter. They need about $5.5 million to start the construction process, but they are $2 million shy of that goal.

Most of the money they've raised has come from private donations and grants, but they are looking to the community to lend a hand.



"It's a community's responsibility to make sure that anyone who lives within these neighborhoods have a safe place to be, and there's some systemic issues that are causing people to become first-time homeless,” Executive Director for Interfaith Sanctuary Jodi Peterson-Stigers said. “There are families who are losing their homes, and each community needs to make sure that they've designed a safe way for someone to fall gently so that they're able to actually repair and move forward."

Peterson-Stigers says they hope to get the additional $2 million as soon as possible so they can start the remodeling process.

Once the money is raised, it will take 15 to 18 months to complete the building and have it running.



Currently, Interfaith Sanctuary serves about 250 people between their downtown emergency shelter and hotels partnered with them.



Peterson-Stigers says the new shelter will be able to house all 250 guests, allowing them to stay in the facility and not have to leave during the day. It will also provide more resources and better help.



If you want to help, you can visit the Interfaith Sanctuary website to get updates on the new facility and ways to donate.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.