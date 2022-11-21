Interfaith Sanctuary: donations needed ahead of winter season

The shelter is hoping to gather coats, hats, gloves, scarves and other cold weather items ahead of the frigid temperatures.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — As the weather gets colder, many Boiseans are retrieving their winter wear out from the backs of their closets; but for some Boise residents, preparing for the snowy season is not as easy.

That is why Interfaith Sanctuary is working to gather coats, hats, gloves, scarves and other cold weather items ahead of the frigid temperatures.

Donations like sleeping bags, blankets, thicker socks, tops and bottoms are also appreciated and likely to help keep someone warm in the coming months. Items can be donated directly to the shelter located at 1620 W. River St.

The shelter is also looking for volunteers, especially for their daytime shifts from Monday-Sunday.

From 6 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 18 and 19, the historic Egyptian Theatre will house the 17th Annual Xtreme Holiday Xtravaganza, a holiday variety show that features local artists while also raising much-needed funds for Interfaith Sanctuary.

Watch more Local News: