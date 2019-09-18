BOISE, Idaho — Authorities are searching for an inmate at a minimum-security reentry facility in Boise who did not return from her job in the community Tuesday night.

Kori Kathleen Freeland, 31, was serving time at the East Boise Community Reentry Center, which allows residents to participate in treatment, do community service and work at jobs outside the facility.

Freeland was last seen in the area of Broadway Avenue and Linden Street. She was reported missing at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The missing inmate is described as white, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 5'4" and 150 pounds with a fair complexion, according to the Idaho Department of Correction.

Freeland was serving time for forgery and drug possession convictions in Ada and Gem counties. IDOC says she was eligible to be considered for parole in early December, and her full sentence is scheduled to be completed in December 2023.

Anyone who sees Freeland or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement.