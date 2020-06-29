x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

local

Inmate at Idaho state prison dies in apparent suicide

Authorities say a 23-year-old inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution has died in an apparent suicide.

BOISE, Idaho — Authorities say a 23-year-old inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution has died in an apparent suicide.

Idaho Department of Corrections spokesman Jeff Ray said a correctional officer found Makiland Grae Harris hanging in his cell at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. 

Harris was incarcerated at ISCI for aggravated battery, according to court records.

He was removed from life support at a Boise hospital on Saturday. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. 

RELATED: Supreme Court refuses to block upcoming federal executions

RELATED: Numbered women: Female inmates at Old Idaho Penitentiary provide glimpse into state's history

RELATED: Inmate at prison south of Boise tests positive for COVID-19