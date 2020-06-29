Inmate at Idaho state prison dies in apparent suicide

BOISE, Idaho — Authorities say a 23-year-old inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution has died in an apparent suicide.
Idaho Department of Corrections spokesman Jeff Ray said a correctional officer found Makiland Grae Harris hanging in his cell at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Harris was incarcerated at ISCI for aggravated battery, according to court records.
He was removed from life support at a Boise hospital on Saturday. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.
