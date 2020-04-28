x
Inmate, 27, found unresponsive at Payette County Jail

The Ontario man attempted to hang himself in his cell last week, officials say.
Payette County Jail

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — An Ontario man is continuing to receive treatment days after attempting to hang himself in his cell at the Payette County Jail.

According to the Payette County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Saul Martinez was found unresponsive at about 6 p.m. Monday, April 20.

Deputies performed life-saving measures on Martinez, and he was taken to a hospital in the Treasure Valley, where he remained Tuesday.

Martinez was being held in the jail without bond on misdemeanor charges of violating a no-contact order and resisting and obstructing officers.

The sheriff's office originally said in a release that Martinez had died Friday, but later sent out a corrected release saying that he was still alive.

"We apologize to the family and public for the incorrect information that was released earlier today," the sheriff's office wrote.

