Inmate, 27, dies at the Payette County Jail

The Ontario man died Friday, days after attempting to hang himself in his cell.
PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — An Ontario man died Friday, days after attempting to hang himself in his cell at the Payette County Jail.

According to the Payette County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Saul Martinez was found unresponsive at about 6 p.m. Monday, April 20.

Deputies performed life-saving measures on Martinez. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died on Friday.

Martinez was being held in the jail without bond on misdemeanor charges of violating a no-contact order and resisting and obstructing officers. 

