NAMPA -- At least one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 84 Thursday morning.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate, just past the Karcher Road exit. One of the cars involved rolled, according to Idaho State Police.

A Saint Alphonsus car was among the vehicles involved in the collision. According to hospital spokesman Mark Snider, the driver was a Saint Alphonsus employee from Ontario. She was hurt in the crash and is currently being treated in the emergency room of the Saint Alphonsus in Nampa.

The woman is expected to be OK, Snider said.

The wreck blocked the left lane of both eastbound and westbound I-84 for more than an hour, causing traffic to slow. All lanes have since been reopened.

Check back for updates.



